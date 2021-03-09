Lookers (LON:LOOK) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.70

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 47.70 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 46.72 ($0.61), with a volume of 859137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.58).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.61. The firm has a market cap of £182.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50.

About Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.