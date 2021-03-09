Waifu Token (WAIF) Hits Market Cap of $14.16 Million

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded up 94.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Waifu Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $14.16 million and $2.01 million worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waifu Token has traded up 757.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waifu Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.32 or 0.00506869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00069220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00077032 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00077073 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.99 or 0.00511828 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 928,335,836 tokens. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io

Waifu Token Token Trading

