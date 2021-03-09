Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)’s share price rose 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 148,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 355,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

ANIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $124.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $37,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.