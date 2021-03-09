Chronologic Price Tops $0.21 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $249,204.86 and $2,737.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 55.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00057000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.75 or 0.00783983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00027026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00065956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003857 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

