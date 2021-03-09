Citigroup Inc. Acquires 32,249 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cintas worth $66,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cintas by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Cintas stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $342.82. 2,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.04.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

