Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

NASDAQ HROW traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. 406,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.08. Harrow Health has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HROW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 53,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $280,125.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

