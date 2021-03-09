JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $979.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 28.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JELD traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.82. 411,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

