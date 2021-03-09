Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for 0.8% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in MSCI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in MSCI by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.17.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $5.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $409.46. 5,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,342. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $418.15 and its 200-day moving average is $394.65. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

