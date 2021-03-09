Birinyi Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Birinyi Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.3% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $515.61. The stock had a trading volume of 72,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $542.48 and a 200 day moving average of $514.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

