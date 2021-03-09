Analysts Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will report $56.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.16 million to $71.15 million. trivago reported sales of $154.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $447.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.36 million to $571.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $727.40 million, with estimates ranging from $550.86 million to $912.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.64 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.12.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,957,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,730. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 839,654 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 248,659.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 745,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 815.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

