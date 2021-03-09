Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) EVP Sells $138,807.10 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $138,807.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,854.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $30.01. 510,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,182. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,657,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,202.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 170,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.