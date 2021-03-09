Zel Hits One Day Volume of $1.31 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Zel has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.0868 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $10.67 million and $1.31 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.56 or 0.00246589 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00094152 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00055653 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 122,930,325 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

