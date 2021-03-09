Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 12.3%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) were up 12.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $39.31. Approximately 2,907,954 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,421,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $122,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $1,395,507.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,846.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,417,451 shares of company stock worth $142,482,994.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 54,979 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,998,000 after buying an additional 285,142 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 887.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 88,765 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

