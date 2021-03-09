Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.24.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.54. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $109.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.