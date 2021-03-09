CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $678,213.90 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $678,213.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,582,237 shares in the company, valued at $700,810,773.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,204 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,467,841.36.
- On Monday, March 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,033 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $418,423.75.
- On Thursday, February 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $437,531.22.
CRVL stock traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $103.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,246. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.86.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.
