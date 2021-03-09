CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $678,213.90 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $678,213.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,582,237 shares in the company, valued at $700,810,773.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Thursday, March 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,204 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,467,841.36.

On Monday, March 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,033 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $418,423.75.

On Thursday, February 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $437,531.22.

CRVL stock traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $103.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,246. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,272,000 after purchasing an additional 58,138 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CorVel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 344,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $28,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.