Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Short Interest Update

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 799,400 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 28th total of 597,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,716,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,750,390.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $33,530.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,173.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,573 shares of company stock valued at $9,863,304. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Seacor alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Seacor during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Seacor during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Seacor during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Seacor by 225.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Seacor stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $40.28. 6,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,886. Seacor has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.70 million, a PE ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Research analysts expect that Seacor will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.