Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the January 28th total of 119,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 765.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 82,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 48,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KOF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $54.34.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

