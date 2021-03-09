Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 28th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 693,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 46,135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,981. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

