Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.37

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 7916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $522.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Kimball International by 1,023.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimball International by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kimball International by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

