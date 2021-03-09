Greif (NYSE:GEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.12

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.12 and last traded at $56.59, with a volume of 1212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.76.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $236,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,231.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $295,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,686.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Greif by 26.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 8.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Greif by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

