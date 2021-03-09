Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Shares Up 18%

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s share price shot up 18% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.54. 5,513,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 13,141,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBLN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 44,715.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 698,448 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.