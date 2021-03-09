Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Shares Up 18%

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s share price shot up 18% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.54. 5,513,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 13,141,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.
Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBLN)
Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.
