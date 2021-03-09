Insider Selling: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) CAO Sells 5,789 Shares of Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) CAO David R. Bochenek sold 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $209,967.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David R. Bochenek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, David R. Bochenek sold 9,726 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $367,059.24.

Shares of SBGI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 525,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $37.98.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

SBGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,760,000 after buying an additional 1,883,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,730,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 290,305 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 389.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 364,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 290,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

