Brokerages Anticipate MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.73. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.86. 7,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $565.82 million, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 2.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

