Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Teladoc Health reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

NYSE TDOC traded down $4.61 on Wednesday, hitting $185.08. 76,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,002. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.89.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,334 shares of company stock valued at $59,616,796 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Teladoc Health by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.