Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 221,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 942,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 162,209 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $125,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PIRS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,993. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

