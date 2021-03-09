Citigroup Inc. Has $570.83 Million Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,265,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 425,381 shares during the period. Icahn Enterprises comprises about 0.3% of Citigroup Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $570,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEP. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 34.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $3,827,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.08. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -152.96%.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 19,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.01 per share, for a total transaction of $983,727.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 90.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

