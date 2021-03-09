UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Trading 15.4% Higher

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s stock price traded up 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 211,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 288,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

