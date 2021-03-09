NIX (NIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, NIX has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $79,132.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,654.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,863.65 or 0.03409859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.03 or 0.00371477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.23 or 0.00993931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.52 or 0.00412635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.23 or 0.00346225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.30 or 0.00249384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00022530 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,918,498 tokens. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars.

