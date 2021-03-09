BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 477 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $7.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,100.74. 28,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,985.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,737.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,307 shares of company stock worth $14,349,621 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

