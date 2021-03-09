Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Price Up 25.7%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares rose 25.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 11,024,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 16,516,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
The company has a market cap of $94.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.
Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
