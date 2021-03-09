Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Price Up 25.7%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares rose 25.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 11,024,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 16,516,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The company has a market cap of $94.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADXS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 602.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Advaxis by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Advaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.