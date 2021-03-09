Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CFO Glenn J. Keeler Sells 13,169 Shares

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. 997,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,202. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.59.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
