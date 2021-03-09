Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CFO Glenn J. Keeler Sells 13,169 Shares

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. 997,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,202. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,139 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter.

TPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

