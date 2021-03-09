ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy Sells 810 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $24.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $488.95. 2,397,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,370. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $552.68 and a 200-day moving average of $517.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.