Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. 3,815,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.10 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

