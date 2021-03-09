Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Insider Sells $2,258,436.96 in Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Polaris stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.12 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.54. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $137.68.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after buying an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 171.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
