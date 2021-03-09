Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Insider Sells $2,258,436.96 in Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.12 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.54. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $137.68.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after buying an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 171.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

