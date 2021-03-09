Birinyi Associates Inc. Invests $659,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.87. 11,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,845. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $268.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus increased their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.24.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

