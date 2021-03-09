Birinyi Associates Inc. Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,449. The firm has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $135.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.