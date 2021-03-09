Merculet Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Merculet has a market cap of $2.33 million and $247,965.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.29 or 0.00533265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00070166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00077741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.67 or 0.00532136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00076581 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,303,234,708 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

