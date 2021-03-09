BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys 614 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.13% of Maximus worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Maximus by 1,675.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus during the third quarter valued at $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE MMS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.28. 2,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,809. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.