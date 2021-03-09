Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher Sells 72,980 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,327,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $190,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Jeffrey Osher sold 2,526 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $120,591.24.

On Monday, March 1st, Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $7,345,309.28.

On Thursday, February 25th, Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $2,833,643.34.

On Friday, January 8th, Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $824,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Jeffrey Osher sold 139,990 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,372,801.90.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Osher sold 1,230 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $72,594.60.

On Friday, December 18th, Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $525,696.00.

Shares of GDOT traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,143. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $37,011,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

