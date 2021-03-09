Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells 4,482 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.23. 2,464,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.