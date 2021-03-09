Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Nesco stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 233,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.51 million, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.23. Nesco has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

Get Nesco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.