BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $4.26 on Monday, reaching $213.97. 53,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,798. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.49 and a 200 day moving average of $201.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.