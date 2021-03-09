BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 12,215 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.00. 101,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $59.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,575. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

