e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.0715 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 83.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 226.9% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $76.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.10 or 0.00369002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000613 BTC.

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,976,005 coins and its circulating supply is 17,153,706 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

