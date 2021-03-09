Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $2,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

SYY stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.60. 30,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,565. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,168.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

