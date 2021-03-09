Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,991. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.