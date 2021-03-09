Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,126. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.93. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on RSG. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

