Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,668 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,253,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,035,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 71,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.12. The company had a trading volume of 134,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.72 and a 200 day moving average of $150.04. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

