iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.93. 66,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,919. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

