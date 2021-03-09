Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 6,750 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 93,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,387,857 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

